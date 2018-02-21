Search for missing Queensland swimmer suspended

SEARCH SUSPENDED: Emergency services have suspended the search for 22-year-old Daniel Price, from Queensland, after he swept out to sea at Valla Beach on Saturday, February 17, 2018.

THE search for a missing swimmer at Valla Beach has been suspended.

Despite an extensive search, 22-year-old Queensland man Daniel Price has not been found after he was swept out to sea when swimming at Valla Beach.

The search has been suspended and police will continue to patrol the beach.

Mr Price, from Capalaba, was reported missing about 5.30pm on Saturday after he was swept out to sea.

The family has requested privacy at this time.

Family and friends paid tribute to Mr Price on social media.

Friends of Mr Price set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his family.

Mr Price was said to have a "huge passion for cars".

After going to a drifting event at Raleigh Raceway on Saturday, a small group went for a swim at the back of Valla Beach Tourist Park.

Mr Price was said to have got "stuck in a severe rip and did not return".

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $11,000 in less than 24 hours.