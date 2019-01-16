Menu
The RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter is currently searching waters around Double Island Point for a missing fisherman.
Search for missing fisherman off Double Island Point

Ashley Carter
by
16th Jan 2019 7:53 AM
A SEARCH and rescue operation is currently underway for a missing fisherman who fell overboard off Double Island Point early this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the marine incident occurred about seven nautical miles off the shore about 3.20am.

"The search is continuing for a missing man," the spokeswoman said.

"At this stage we don't have any further detail."

The RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter is searching the area to try and find the fisherman, a spokesperson said.

The operation is being coordinated by Queensland Water Police.

More to come.

