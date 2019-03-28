Search for man after pursuit and theft

THE search is on for a man who stole property from a shop before fleeing from police on the Mid North Coast.

A man parked a motor vehicle and entered an electronic store at Park Beach shopping centre on Wednesday around 10.40am.

Police from Coffs/Clarence Police District were told the man stole numerous CDs before leaving the store.

Shortly after 11am the man and his vehicle, a confirmed stolen black Alfa Romeo with a Queensland registration of 580 YSW was involved in a short police pursuit at Boambee East.

The Alfa Romeo was involved in a second pursuit on the Pacific Highway at Kundabung before making his escape around 11.30am.

Then at 11.50am the Alfa was observed travelling south on the Pacific Highway at Collombatti by officers from the Mid North Coast Traffic & Highway Patrol.

The man, who police will allege led officers on several pursuits on the Coffs and Mid North coasts on Wednesday.

When the vehicle failed to stop a pursuit commenced, but was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.

Police attended River Road at Kundabung after receiving information from the public and the abandoned stolen Alfa Romeo was located.

A perimeter was established by police and a search was conducted of the area, but the driver could not be found, police said.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion.

Police have released an image of the man in the hope someone may identify him.

He has facial hair, a medium build and short, dark hair. The man was wearing a dark jacket and pants when last seen.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the man to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.