EMERGENCY services rushed to the Sawtell Golf Club this morning after reports someone had fractured their leg.

SES Acting Unit Controller Mark Wyborn said SES crews along with NSW Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics were tasked to search for the injured person.

Mr Wyborn said golfers playing on the 12th fairway heard sounds coming from near the railway line.

He said police called off the search after no one was found.