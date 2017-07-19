Search for family gains incredible online following

Kathy Barkley wants to find and say thank-you to a generous Coffs Harbour family who assisted her after she accidentally collided with a large wallaroo.

WITH a busted car, a dying wallaroo, no phone reception and arid bushland stretching kilometres from all sides, Kathy Barkley was well and truly stranded.

Motorists passed by without taking a second glance - until a Coffs Harbour family of four came along.

"I travel quite a lot for work. I've done thousands and thousands of kilometres across the country, but I wasn't expecting this,” Kathy said.

Kathy was driving a company car from Dubbo back to her home in Newcastle on July 14 when her car hit a large wallaroo around 20km west of the rural village of Dunedoo.

The Coffs Harbour family happened to be travelling on the same road when they spotted the wallaroo and Kathy with her smoking, damaged car.

"The family, who still had 7 hours of their trip left, reversed to help me,” said Kathy.

"No one wants to see any animal injured. The father, who is an ex-ranger, took the suffering animal out of it's misery and moved it to the side of the road.”

The family then travelled to an area with phone reception and called the insurance company as well as four different tow companies.

To her surprise the family came back because they were concerned she was on her own, and gave her fruit picked from their own trees.

Kathy took to Facebook the next day to share her story in hopes of tracking down the family.

The post received a significant amount of attention, and has been shared at this point around 1,000 times.

"I felt so terrible because I didn't get their names or number. I'm so grateful and I really would like to do something nice for them,” Kathy said.

"There are still good people out there.”

So, was this you?