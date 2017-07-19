19°
News

Search for family gains incredible online following

Jasmine Minhas
| 19th Jul 2017 1:00 PM
Kathy Barkley wants to find and say thank-you to a generous Coffs Harbour family who assisted her after she accidentally collided with a large wallaroo.
Kathy Barkley wants to find and say thank-you to a generous Coffs Harbour family who assisted her after she accidentally collided with a large wallaroo. Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH a busted car, a dying wallaroo, no phone reception and arid bushland stretching kilometres from all sides, Kathy Barkley was well and truly stranded.

Motorists passed by without taking a second glance - until a Coffs Harbour family of four came along.

"I travel quite a lot for work. I've done thousands and thousands of kilometres across the country, but I wasn't expecting this,” Kathy said.

Kathy was driving a company car from Dubbo back to her home in Newcastle on July 14 when her car hit a large wallaroo around 20km west of the rural village of Dunedoo.

The Coffs Harbour family happened to be travelling on the same road when they spotted the wallaroo and Kathy with her smoking, damaged car.

"The family, who still had 7 hours of their trip left, reversed to help me,” said Kathy.

"No one wants to see any animal injured. The father, who is an ex-ranger, took the suffering animal out of it's misery and moved it to the side of the road.”

The family then travelled to an area with phone reception and called the insurance company as well as four different tow companies.

To her surprise the family came back because they were concerned she was on her own, and gave her fruit picked from their own trees.

Kathy took to Facebook the next day to share her story in hopes of tracking down the family.

The post received a significant amount of attention, and has been shared at this point around 1,000 times.

"I felt so terrible because I didn't get their names or number. I'm so grateful and I really would like to do something nice for them,” Kathy said.

"There are still good people out there.”

So, was this you?

Coffs Coast Advocate
Australia's largest berry farm part of $300 million sale

Australia's largest berry farm part of $300 million sale

DESPITE Costa family farms being put on the market it will be business as usual for the Corindi Berry Farm.

Coffs blows NSW's second highest drink-driving rate

SECOND HIGHEST: Coffs Harbour recorded the second highest number of drink-driving offences in the state in the 2016/17 financial year.

Coffs it is time to leave your car keys when having a few to drink

First impressions last - especially in real estate

STYLE: Property styling can make a fantastic first impression.

You never get a second chance to make a good first impression

Lions late roar enough

HAPPY FEET: Coffs United's Joel Digney looks to get past Sam Crampton's defensive efforts.

Coffs United scores three late goals to overcome gutsy Boambee.

Local Partners

REVEALED: Why our ambulance fees are rising

ON AVERAGE, NSW Ambulance paramedics receive a 000 call every 28 seconds.

NSW housing completions smash state record

Housing completions in NSW at an all-time high. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Housing completions in NSW at an all-time high

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

The one thing winning Ninja Warriors have in common

IT’S a gargantuan hit filled with gargantuan bodies, but it turns out it takes more than physical strength to tackle the extreme course

Orange is the new black for girl power

Orange Is The New Black Season 5

STEP aside men, the women are taking over your TV screens

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane in a scene from the movie Paris Can Wait.

Diane Lane shines but the overindulgance leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

1ha block with Brilliant Ocean, Hinterland and Coastal Views....

Lot 4 Old Coast Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $440,000

Ready to build on with excellent views of the ocean, Korora Bay, Charlesworth Bay, Muttonbird Island, Hinterland and valley, yet only 7 minutes drive to the Plaza...

1ha Block with Brilliant Ocean, Hinterland and Coastal Views....

Lot 3 Old Coast Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000

Ready to build on with excellent views of the ocean, Korora Bay, Charlesworth Bay, Muttonbird Island, Hinterland and valley, yet only 7 minutes drive to the Plaza...

Perfect First Home

2/17 Abel Tasman Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 Sold

Stop searching, this home is a good sized three bedroom starting out or slowing down package. With an easy living open plan design, opening out to a large private...

Beachside Paradise

34/11 Firman Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 1 1 1 Sold

This bure is nestled in the tranquil resort of Aanuka Beach Resort. With the beautiful cove of digger's beach only 70m away, you can be at peace with the sound of...

More Than Meets The Eye

7 Archibald Place, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $525,000

Tucked into a quiet cul-de-sac, with all of the convenience of nearby shops and schools, this unassuming brick home is a true surprise on the inside. 4 bedrooms, 2...

Exclusive Sapphire Beach lifestyle...

24 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $595,000

On offer is a luxurious three bedroom, two bathroom, double garage home in the heart of beautiful Sapphire Beach. Recently renovated and boasting low maintenance...

&quot;Brand New High Quality Villa&quot;

2/235A Sawtell Rd, Boambee East 2452

Villa 3 2 1 $449,000

Secure this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom high quality villa. Featuring open plan living & dining area, stunning kitchen with engineered stone bench tops &...

&quot;Brand New Quality Villa&quot;

1/235A Sawtell Rd, Boambee East 2452

Villa 3 2 1 $449,000

Secure this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom high quality villa. Featuring open plan living & dining area, stunning kitchen with engineered stone bench tops &...

&quot;Sawtell Cracker!&quot;

16 Cunningham Cres, Sawtell 2452

House 3 2 2 Expressions Of...

This home represents a great opportunity to further capitalise on a fantastic location with water views and a solid building footprint. Relax and enjoy the...

&quot;Prime Korora Location&quot;

5C Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $899,000

Be quick to secure this brand new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after Breakers Way, Korora. This is a blue chip location being only a 5 minute...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Looking for lifestyle and convenience in Toormina?

This Toormina home is unrealestate's Kerry Hines' Pick of the Week

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town