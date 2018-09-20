Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The mountain range at Lockhart River. Picture: Rescue 510
The mountain range at Lockhart River. Picture: Rescue 510
News

Camper missing in croc country

20th Sep 2018 5:43 AM

A HELICOPTER has been brought in to assist in the search for a man who disappeared while camping.

The man, 69, left his camp site about 20km from Lockhart River, in Far North Queensland, about 11am on Wednesday.

An alarm was raised after he failed to return to camp by 5pm.

A search began yesterday and police confirmed that some of the man's belongings had been found.

The Rescue 510 helicopter, local police and additional crews began the search again early this morning.

camper crocodiles editors picks missing person

Top Stories

    Calls for Royal Commission sitting on Mid North Coast

    Calls for Royal Commission sitting on Mid North Coast

    News As an aged care capital the Mid North Coast deserves a special sitting.

    Father jailed over crash that killed son

    premium_icon Father jailed over crash that killed son

    News Father was drink-driving at the time of accident.

    Man charged over crash that saw car plough into cyclists

    premium_icon Man charged over crash that saw car plough into cyclists

    News The Coffs Harbour man will face court on October 29.

    Protests across the state call for 'justice for Bowraville'

    premium_icon Protests across the state call for 'justice for Bowraville'

    News Rallies will be held tomorrow calling for #JusticeforBowraville

    Local Partners