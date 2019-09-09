Sean is the gold standard

SEAN Golding oversaw one of the most successful sporting teams in the region over the last 12 months and has just been recognised for his hard work.

Golding won the Surf Life Saving NSW Coach of the Year award after guiding Sawtell’s under-17 girls ski relay team through an undefeated season.

“I was very happy. I didn’t set out to achieve something like this but it’s very humbling,” Golding said.

“The girls won the Country Chanmpionship, State Title and National Title.

“They also won silver in the board relay at Nationals.

“I think it’s rare to coach a group of girls at the top level in two disciplines.”

Golding has coached surf life saving for 10 years, the last three of which have been with the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club.

Amazingly, Golding never competed in the sport as a junior and got into coaching because his children took up the sport.

“I use to coach soccer before they got into surf life saving,” he said.

“The way I approach coaching is you don’t need to know everything, but know people who do. I’m not afraid to ask others who have great knowledge for help.”

The mastercoach looks after teams under-17 and above in the club, a position he loves because it allows him great flexibility as he deals with hungry, mature athletes.

“We worked really hard both on the mental and physical aspect of the sport and got the results. The girls are in the under-17s again this year so we want to defend our titles.

“We’re all from this area whereas I know a lot of the big clubs in the country poach the best talent, so it’s a massive achievement.”