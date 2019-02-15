Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former One Nation adviser and one-time Logan councillor Sean Black
Former One Nation adviser and one-time Logan councillor Sean Black
Crime

Ex-political figure appeals rape conviction

by Gerard Cockburn
15th Feb 2019 4:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER One Nation staffer who was convicted last year of assaulting and raping a woman is appealing his conviction and sentence, saying the verdict was unreasonable.

Sean David Black, also a one-time Logan councillor, appeared in the Brisbane Court of Appeal today, appealing his conviction and sentence that was handed down to him after a District Court jury last year found him guilty of raping and assaulting a woman in 2007.

He was convicted and sentenced to five years' prison for raping the woman in a bathroom, pushing the victim down a set of stairs and crushing her hand in a door.

The former One Nation media adviser is relying on evidence that the victim was late in making the complaint by only giving a statement to police of the incident in 2016, almost a decade later.

His defence is also relying on the evidence that the pair were amicable after the incident.

Black's Barrister Michael Copley said that there were inconsistencies in the sequences and timing of the alleged incident.

The Crown is opposing the appeal for a reduced conviction and sentence, saying that there is substantive evidence against Black.

The appeal has been adjourned and will recommence on Monday in the Brisbane Court of Appeal.

editors picks one nation queensland crime sean black

Top Stories

    Woman reported missing on state's north

    Woman reported missing on state's north

    News Family have concerns for 48-year-old woman's welfare.

    • 15th Feb 2019 3:30 PM
    Special $1 sport digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 sport digital subscription offer

    Sport Access to New South Wales' best sports journalism and free tickets

    Police not at fault in killing Tinder stalker, inquest finds

    premium_icon Police not at fault in killing Tinder stalker, inquest finds

    News Inquest findings handed down in Coffs Harbour.

    Labor makes police number boost pledge ahead of election

    premium_icon Labor makes police number boost pledge ahead of election

    Politics Shortfall of 36 police identified in Coffs/Clarence Police District