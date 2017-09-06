Sealy Lookout to be closed on weekdays

The popular lookout will be closed on weekdays while Forestry Corporation of NSW upgrades parking and toilet facilities at the site.

SEALY Lookout will be closed on weekdays for the next three weeks while Forestry Corporation of NSW upgrades parking and toilet facilities at the site.

The area will however be open every weekend.

Forestry Corporation of NSW's Strategic Projects and Programs Leader Justin Black said the new facilities were needed to accommodate the increasing number of visitors to Sealy Lookout, which had trebled in the past five years.

"The number of visitors to the area has been steadily increasing by around 15% each year and is showing no sign of slowing so, with our existing facilities already at capacity during peak periods, we need to expand the parking and toilet facilities to keep up with demand,” Mr Black said.

"Sealy Lookout will be closed on weekdays throughout the work, which is expected to take until the end of September, weather permitting. Sealy Lookout will be open on the weekends so people can continue to enjoy the area.

"We thank visitors for their patience during the work and look forward to completing the new facilities ahead of the busy summer months.”