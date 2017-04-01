Seahorses taught benefit of positive body language

DURING last week's opening match of the season, Woolgoolga coach Anthony Donovan was ofetn heard to call out to his players "be positive, stand tall”.

The Seahorses leader said the message is all about sending a signal to the opposition.

"It's about positive body language. Show them that we haven't got any weaknesses,” Donovan said.

"You see it in the NRL. Anyone that's on their haunches they're the next target. So if you don't want to be a target individually, stand up or you become the weakest link for the squad.

"You can't have a weak link when you're playing against South Grafton or Grafton teams that are too strong, too smart. They'll cut you to shreds really.”

Tomorrow the Seahorses travel up the Pacific Hwy to face reigning premier South Grafton.

It's a daunting task but one the coach said can be overcome so long as the players are prepared to roll up their sleeves.

"We've just got to be prepared to do the one percenters, get down and dirty and grind out a positive performance,” he said.

Last week Woolgoolga lost its opening match of the season after failing to score a point in the second half against Sawtell.

Donovan said the 32-12 scoreline wasn't a true indication of the contest.

"We started great for the first 50 minutes but after that fatigue set in,” he said.

"A big positive was they never gave up and they bought into what we've started so it's a matter of building on it each week.”