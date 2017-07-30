27°
Sport

Seahorses sizzle in virtual semi final

Brad Greenshields
| 30th Jul 2017 5:30 PM
A tackle by Orara Valley Axemen hooker Riley Davey brings the run of Woolgoolga Seahorses halfback Joel Collinson to an unusual end. Group 2 rugby league 30 July 2017 Coramba Sportsground
A tackle by Orara Valley Axemen hooker Riley Davey brings the run of Woolgoolga Seahorses halfback Joel Collinson to an unusual end. Group 2 rugby league 30 July 2017 Coramba Sportsground Brad Greenshields

WOOLGOOLGA has all but wrapped up a Group 2 semi final berth after comfortably accounting for Orara Valley in what was a virtual elimination semi final.

The Seahorses scored five first half tries to open up a 30-12 lead over Orara and then scored the opening two after the resumption to win 42-16.

Now trailing Woolgoolga by a game and a half, Orara Valley has a catch up game against Nambucca Heads on Wednesday night to reduce the gap but then must do next weekend what no other team has been able to do this year - beat the undefeated Grafton Ghosts on their home turf to be any sort of chance of reaching the semi finals.

That door only remains only slightly ajar if Woolgoolga can't beat Nambucca Heads next week.

The move of AJ Gilbert to five eighth has helped give the Seahorses some much needed direction while they made a run to the semis in the second half of the season winning three and drawing one of their past six matches.

Gilbert said just being able to settle down after a disrupted start to the year has been the key behind the recent improvement.

"The guys are really starting to work for each other and are starting to get that combination together," Gilbert said.

For Orara the biggest issues was missed tackles.

There was no doubting the young group's enthusuiasm for the contest but when it came to being able to execute, perhaps the excitement factor proved too much to overcome for the inexperienced Axemen.

"Missed tackles killed us from the start," Orara Valley coach Col Speed said.

"You've got to give credit to Woolgoolga though. They came with body language and they came with good shape and they executed a lot of things to their credit as well.

WOOLGOOLGA SEAHORSES 42 (Izack Smidt 3, Maddison Williams, Kewa Kili, Brad Collinson, Sam Sinclair tries; Smidt 7 goals) def ORARA VALLEY AXEMEN 16 (Cain Bunt, Alan Tokawa, Chanse Perham, Leslie Poulava tries).

Sawtell def Macksville 30-22

Coffs Harbour def Nambucca Heads 30-24

South Grafton def Bellingen 88-14

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  clarence league group 2 orara valley axemen woolgoolga seahorses

