Seahorses shine under the bright lights

I GOT IT DOWN SIR: Woolgoolga Seahorses centre Sione Fangupo is held up over the line by the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies on Saturday night. Sam Flanagan

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Woolgoolga Seahorses have shone under their newly installed lights at The Aquarium in front of a big crowd on Saturday night.

Taking on the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies, the Seahorses ran riot in a much-needed 48-16 win.

The game started brightly for the visitors, with backrower Louis Taylor crashing over for the first try after a brilliant cut out pass from halfback Larnus Leisha.

It didn't take long for the Seahorses to respond though, with centre Sione Fangupo barging over soon after from a short tap.

Woopi were then able to convert further good field position into more points, with front rower Leslie Poulava forcing his way over under the posts.

Five minutes later centre Shayde Perham exploded through a hole in the defencive line 25m out to add his name to the scoresheet.

With the siren sounding for halftime, the Magpies had one last chance to get back in the game and their electric number seven delivered, with Leisha producing a perfect chip and chase to bring the scores back to 16-10.

Though Leisha's first half display would come to no avail, as the Seahorses ran away with the game in the second half.

Halfback Blake Seymour dived over from dummy-half in their first set after the break, before Fangupo produced a scintillating 85m solo effort after scooping up a loose ball.

Lock Michael Curnrow also grabbed himself a well-earned four-pointer as the rain began to fall at the Woolgoolga Sports Ground.

Three more late tries for Woolgoolga saw them claim an emphatic 32-point victory.

The win will also give the Seahorses confidence heading into round four as they make the short journey south to tackle the Sawtell Panthers.

Woolgoolga's reserve grade side also grabbed a win in the curtain raiser, claiming the two competition points 22-14 in a tight affair.

The Magpies ladies league tag got a win to start the day, beating Woolgoolga 36-4.

In other first grade matches on the weekend Macksville beat Orara Valley 32-18, while Grafton suffered their first loss of the year after they went down to Sawtell 20-16.

Group 2 ladder

1. Coffs Harbour Comets 6pts

2. Grafton Ghosts 4pts

3. Woolgoolga Seahorses 4pts

4. Sawtell Panthers 4pts

5. Macksville Sea Eagles 4 pts

6. Orara Valley Axemen 2pts

7. South Grafton Rebels 0pts

8. Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies 0pts