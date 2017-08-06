Seahorses set sights on semi at Sawtell

IT was probably the worst performance Woolgoolga had produced in almost two months but it was enough to overcome an undermanned Nambucca Heads.

The Roosters only had half a dozen starting first graders at Woolgoolga Sportsground as kick-off time rapidly approached but manged to muster a team together, mainly from the resources on offer the club's under-18s.

Playing against a weakened opposition coupled with the fact that a semi final berth had already been gained probably explains the underwhelming performance from Woolgoolga.

The Seahorses edged out to a 22-6 lead at the break then scored the opening two tries of the second half via Joel Collinson and prop Folauhola Koloamatangi to put the game to bed before the rest of the contest went into snooze mode.

Even coach Brenden Pellegrino admitted it was a frustrating day that featured a drop in intensity as well as lacking the usual cohesion.

"It wasn't pretty, we just move to next week," Pellegrino said.

"Mentally it's hard because you're already thinking about finals but you've got to get through this week.

"Technically we really should've won and we did but now it's just forget that and move on."

So next week the semi finals begin and the top five teams this year are the same as last year.

Saturday will see a replay of last year's Elimination Semi Final when Sawtell plays host to Woolgoolga.

Sunday's action is at the Comets ground with Coffs Harbour hosting the Qualifying Semi Final against South Grafton.