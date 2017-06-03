Seahorses savour sweet taste of victory

BUSY PERIOD: Sawtell players will be sore next week after playing against Woolgoolga tomorrow before meeting Bellingen on Thursday night.

WOOLGOOLGA has finally had a taste of success and now it wants more.

The Seahorses overcame Nambucca Heads in a close, physical contest last week and are now returning home with another two points in their sights, this time against Sawtell.

New Seahorses leader Brenden Pellegrino said it was great for the playing group to get a win after being close so many times already this season without going on with the job.

"It was a bit of a reward for effort," Pellegrino said.

"It was good for them to finally get some."

While the players celebrated afterwards, they were quickly hit with the reality of week to week football with a fitness session on Tuesday night to snap their minds back onto the job at hand.

Pellegrino said anything less than the Seahorses best against Sawtell tomorrow will see the home team brought undone.

"They (Sawtell) have got some players that on their day you can just give them the ball, tell them to score a try for you and they will," he said.

"It's something we have to try and stop but at the same time we can really worry about ourselves.

"We know what our strengths are as well as our weaknesses and we'll look after those first."

Ball control will be the Panthers' major focus tomorrow.

For the first quarter of last week's match against Coffs Harbour, Sawtell was completing and turning the opposition around, making them start their sets from near their goal line.

While doing so, the Panthers looked world beaters.

Once a major case of the fumbles set in though, Sawtell looked like a team that would be vulnerable against anybody.

Coffs Harbour is starting to click in its combinations but they will be put to a stern test tomorrow when it meets reigning premier and second placed South Grafton up north.

Don't worry about beating the Grafton Ghosts, simply scoring against them has become an achievement.

The Ghosts have held the opposition scoreless in three of their past four matches and travel south tomorrow to face the bottom of the table Nambucca Heads.

Bellingen is at home against Macksville tomorrow before travelling to Sawtell on Thursday night to play a catch-up game against the Panthers.

GROUP 2

Sunday

Woolgoolga v Sawtell

Bellingen v Macksville

Nambucca Heads v Grafton Ghosts

South Grafton v Coffs Harbour

Thursday night

8pm: Sawtell v Bellingen