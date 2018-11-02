Seahorses saddle up for next season

BACK IN BUSINESS: The Woolgoolga Seahorses are reforming for season 2019 under club president Martin Aubusson, first grade player Joel Collinson and vice-president Michael Aubussson.

The Woolgoolga Seahorses want back into Group 2 Rugby League in 2019.

AFTER a season on the sidelines, senior rugby league is set for a comeback in Woolgoolga, with moves to reform the Seahorses for the 2019 Group 2 competition.

A new committee spearheaded by father and son president and vice-presidents Martin and Michael Aubusson has been formed to restore the proud club, which sat out the 2018 local league season.

"We are working hard to get the club back together," Michael said.

"The Woopi Seahorses have always been competitive, when we are playing so we looking to get the senior teams back together and get locals back involved with the club.

"It's very much about pride, a lot of us who grew up playing for the Seahorses want to see the club back playing in Group 2 and that's the drive to retain and attract players, get sponsors involved and bring back Sunday afternoon footy to the Aquarium.

A call-out has been made for players to contest the mens, womens and under 18s.

Michael said with the club's history spanning back to around 1938, there's a fierce loyalty in the Woolgoolga Seahorses jersey.

"A lot of people who mightn't know ask about the Seahorse as a mascot, it features on the Woolgoolga school emblem. I haven't heard of many other Seahorses in rugby league another reason why the club is so special."

Training will start in coming weeks, with training runs at the beach, pre-season laps of Centennial Oval and gym sessions.

To get involved call Michael on 0401 845 083 or sign up to the Woolgoolga Rugby League Facebook page.

Already a number of coaches have put their names forward and Bluewater Mechanical has come on board as the first major sponsor.