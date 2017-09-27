26°
Sport

Seahorses saddle up for 2018

Seahorses reserve coach John Jurotte, U18s coaches Matt Freebairn and Steve Spencer, first grade coaches Brenden Pellegrino and Peter Lee, and league tag coach Adam Wellington.
Seahorses reserve coach John Jurotte, U18s coaches Matt Freebairn and Steve Spencer, first grade coaches Brenden Pellegrino and Peter Lee, and league tag coach Adam Wellington.
Brad Greenshields
by

WOOLGOOLGA has already put the Group 2 year behind it and has moved its focus quickly toward the 2018 season.

The Seahorses have already announced all of their coaching appointments for next year.

After coming into the role of first grade coach midway through 2017 and overseeing a resurgence in the second half of the season, Brenden Pellegrino will again be calling the shots next year alongside Peter Lee.

The reserve grade team will have John Jurotte leading the way while the pair of Steven Spencer and Matt Freebairn will be developing the club's future first graders in the under-18s.

The Ladies League Tag team will be coached by Adam Wellington.

Last year the Seahorses started behind the eight ball with a limited pre-season under its belt.

Pellegrino said both he and Lee understand the time demands of life away from league makes a tough pre-season difficult to organise but he said he's looking at a couple of initiatives that will have Woolgoolga better placed when the season kicks off.

"We actually want to do a couple of weekend camps," Pellegrino said.

"Some stuff that will really test us out but also give us a good opportunity to get away and get to know each other.

"When things get hard on the field it's good to know what each other is capable of and that they're all willing to stand up for each other."

The coach added while it's important to focus on hard work on the field, it's just as important to focus on good times off it.

"We want to have a couple of good pre-season camps but we also want to put a bit of fun into it as well. It's bush footy so we want to make sure we have some fun."

Related Items

Topics:  brenden pellegrino country rugby league group 2 rugby league woolgoolga seahorses

Coffs Coast Advocate
Truckies back bypass calls

Truckies back bypass calls

The Coffs Coast Advocate takes a look at what it's like travelling through Coffs Harbour during peak hour in a B-double truck.

Driver seriously injured in log truck rollover

The driver of a log truck that overturned on the Orara Way at Glenreagh has been airlifted from the scene with chest and spinal injuries.

Driver of log truck airlifted with chest and spinal injuries.

Man allegedly runs over pedestrian in road rage incident

A man, travelling with his partner and baby, was allegedly abused by a man in Nambucca.

Couple travelling with baby allegedly attacked by man.

Consensus elusive on Emerald Beach draft masterplan

Emerald Beach community members discuss the proposed draft masterplan after months of consultation.

Getting consensus on the Emerald Beach draft masterplan is elusive.

Local Partners

Last-minute decision earns third place

"We had heaps of fun and surprised ourselves on how good we all bonded and played together,”

Age no barrier for this young Finnish WRC prodigy

YOUNG GUN: Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä will get his road-car licence before Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

Finnish prodigy to become youngest WRC driver

I was wrong about Morgan, says NRL 360 host Ben Ikin

CHANGED MAN: Michael Morgan has become a better player, says Ben Ikin.

BEN Ikin is happy to admit that Michael Morgan has proven him wrong.