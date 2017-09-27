Seahorses saddle up for 2018

WOOLGOOLGA has already put the Group 2 year behind it and has moved its focus quickly toward the 2018 season.

The Seahorses have already announced all of their coaching appointments for next year.

After coming into the role of first grade coach midway through 2017 and overseeing a resurgence in the second half of the season, Brenden Pellegrino will again be calling the shots next year alongside Peter Lee.

The reserve grade team will have John Jurotte leading the way while the pair of Steven Spencer and Matt Freebairn will be developing the club's future first graders in the under-18s.

The Ladies League Tag team will be coached by Adam Wellington.

Last year the Seahorses started behind the eight ball with a limited pre-season under its belt.

Pellegrino said both he and Lee understand the time demands of life away from league makes a tough pre-season difficult to organise but he said he's looking at a couple of initiatives that will have Woolgoolga better placed when the season kicks off.

"We actually want to do a couple of weekend camps," Pellegrino said.

"Some stuff that will really test us out but also give us a good opportunity to get away and get to know each other.

"When things get hard on the field it's good to know what each other is capable of and that they're all willing to stand up for each other."

The coach added while it's important to focus on hard work on the field, it's just as important to focus on good times off it.

"We want to have a couple of good pre-season camps but we also want to put a bit of fun into it as well. It's bush footy so we want to make sure we have some fun."