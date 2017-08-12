Seahorses playing from the heart

Woolgoolga forward AJ Gilbert makes a run from the back of the scrum in a match played earlier in the year against Sawtell.

LITTLE more than a month ago, the chances of Woolgoolga playing a semi final were mathematical only.

Having come up with a late season charge to finish the season in fifth position, now the Seahorses are expected to simply bow out of the race after today's semi final at Sawtell.

Woolgoolga coach Brenden Pellegrino doesn't buy into that theory. In fact he thinks being the underdog against the Panthers could create a weight the opposition may find too heavy to carry.

"This time of the year, I know it's a cliché but you can only take it one game at a time," Pellegrino said.

"If you just get through that one game, then you move onto the next one. Pressure does funny things to a team, especially when they expect to win.

"I've played in a few sides where we were expected to win but when the pressure came it fell apart."

Sawtell has won both of its clashes against Woolgoolga this year and by fairly handy margins.

The Seahorses know the Panthers have some dangerous players in their line-up but what Woolgoolga lacks in star quality it makes up for with a simple ingredient.

"My boys have got plenty of heart and whoever takes the field for us I know they will have a real dig for us. That's all you can ask for as a coach," Pellegrino said.