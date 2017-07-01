Seahorses hope they can swim to the semis

HITTING THEIR STRAPS: The Seahorses combinations are starting to click at the right time of the year.

THREE wins from the past four matches has seen Woolgoolga climb up to fifth position on the Group 2 table.

Now that the Seahorses are there, thoughts naturally begin to wander ahead and dreams of playing in the semi-finals arrive.

Woolgoolga coach Brenden Pellegrino said looking too far ahead is a move fraught with danger for his players.

He's had a look into the crystal ball and Pellegrino says the battle for fifth spot will be a tough one all the way to the end of the home and away season.

"As a coach you look ahead to see where you might be able to pick up some wins but we've got Coffs Harbour and the Ghosts in the run home but then we also play against Macksville, Orara and Nambucca Heads and a bye," he said.

"So really our destiny is in our own hands but the blokes haven't really spoken about it."

Tomorrow the Seahorses return to their home ground to meet Macksville.

The Sea Eagles are equal on points with Woolgoolga while Orara Valley and Bellingen are a game further back.

Pellegrino says getting the two points tomorrow boils down to one simple thing.

"If you look at the ladder we're equal on points with them but we just need to go out there and play some good footy," he said.

Another team with an eye toward future possibilities is Sawtell.

The Panthers are looking for a winning run at the back end of the season that can propel them toward finishing in the the top three when time for semi-final football comes around.

Sawtell travels to Nambucca Heads tomorrow to face a Roosters outfit that will be very fresh after having the last three weekends off thanks to a public holiday, a washed out fixture and a bye.

It might've been just the break Nambucca Heads needed as prior to the time off, the Roosters had a seven-game losing streak.

Sawtell simply must win tomorrow if its dreams of earning a double chance are to stay alive.

"We've slipped up to one point behind South Grafton and that's right within our sights, we're aiming for third," Sawtell captain Locky Miller said.

"I think the boys are really going to take it in their stride heading forward."

To stay ahead of Sawtell South Grafton will need to get the points at Coramba against Orara Valley.

The Axemen will be wearing alternative "stop the punch" strips tomorrow to raise awareness of one punch fatalities and highlight how much damage just one punch can do.

The jerseys are a limited edition charity strip and they will be auctioned off via the club's Facebook page next week.

GROUP 2

Sunday

Woolgoolga v Macksville

Orara Valley v South Grafton

Nambucca Heads v Sawtell

Grafton Ghosts v Bellingen