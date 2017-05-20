Seahorses close but need an 80 minute effort

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: Woolgoolga is out to break a three game losing streak when it meets Orara Valley tomorrow.

WOOLGOOLGA and Orara Valley will be chasing a vital second win of the season at Woolgoolga Sportsground tomorrow.

The Seahorses sit among a group of four teams at the foot of the table on four points, two games adrift the fifth placed Macksville.

Although beaten 36-0 by the competition leading Grafton Ghosts last week, Woolgoolga once again showed it can match it with any opposition for long periods of a match.

It will need to compete harder on home turf tomorrow and for longer if it's to overcome the Axemen.

The postponement of last week's match couldn't have come at a worse time for Orara Valley as the Axemen had just hit their straps a week earlier recording their first win of the season.

South Grafton travels tomorrow to face a rejuvenated Bellingen outfit chasing a third straight win.

After a tough couple of weeks Macksville bounced back to the winner's list last weekend.

Tomorrow the Sea Eagles return to their home ground where they play host to Sawtell.

Both Macksville and the Panthers sit in equal third position on the table with Coffs Harbour who has the superior points difference of the trio.

Comets supporters will be heading to Geoff King Motors Park this afternoon for a Saturday clash against Nambucca Heads.

Some would be surprised to see Nambucca Heads has won only one of its opening six matches this season.

Notoriously slow starters, if the Roosters are to climb into a semi final position, they will need to start winning games soon.