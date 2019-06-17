Menu
LOOKING FOR A HOLE: Seahorses fullback Chanse Perham looks for a hole in the Axemen defence on Sunday.
Sport

Seahorses breathe life into finals charge

Sam Flanagan
by
17th Jun 2019 11:10 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Woolgoolga Seahorses have jumped firmly back into Group 2 finals contention after recording a win over the Orara Valley Axemen on Sunday.

The Seahorses' 32-12 victory has moved them to eight competition points, shifting them into fifth on the ladder.

Woolgoolga started out the match on the front foot, leading 16-0 at the break, with Orara struggling to convert their chances in the opening 40 into points.

The weakened Axemen didn't go away though, scoring two late tries and looking likely to score more as Woolgoolga struggled to get out of their own end in the final 20 minutes of the game.

In other matches the Grafton Ghosts blitzed the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies 110-0, while the South Grafton have continued their hot run of form after proving too good for Macksville 30-10.

country rugby league group 2 rugby league orara valley axemen rugby league woolgoolga seahorses
