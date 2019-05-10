Seahorses are made of the tough stuff

GETTING IT DONE: Dion Marr has led the way this year for the Seahorses.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Woolgoolga Seahorses have been well and truly in every game this season.

The Seahorses have gone down in three matches in 2019 by just a combined 20 points, including only a two-point defeat to the Orara Valley Axemen in round three.

The Group 2 competition is looking as even as it has been in years, so for the Seahorses to walk back into the fold after a year in the wilderness and be competitive is a testament to how strong the Northern Beaches based club is.

They'll need every bit of that resolve on Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Grafton Ghosts to the Woolgoolga Sports Ground.

The Ghosts are coming off a massive win last week against defending premiers the Coffs Harbour Comets and will be ferocious in their quest for victory once more after being stripped of four competition points for allegedly fielding an unregistered player in the opening two rounds.

The Ghosts are appealing the decision. The four-point loss saw them drop from first to sixth on the ladder.

Kick off for the Seahorses v Ghosts is 2.45pm Sunday in front of what is expected to be a large crowd.

In other games this weekend the Macksville Sea Eagles play host to the Sawtell Panthers in a battle of second v third, while the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies will travel to South Grafton and try to pick up their first win of 2019 against the Rebels.