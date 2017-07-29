Seahorses and Axemen meet in high stakes contest

DO OR DIE: Woolgoolga chances of playing in the Group 2 semi finals this year rest on the result of tomorrow's match against Orara Valley.

Semi final football has arrived a fortnight earlier than expected with Woolgoolga heading to Orara Valley in what is practically an elimination contest.

The Seahorses and Axemen are locked together in equal fifth position but Orara Valley does have a game in a hand.

Woolgoolga coach Brenden Pellegrino said it makes the equation for tomorrow's game fairly simple.

"Both clubs have done the math and it's pretty obvious that whoever wins pretty much makes it into the semis and whoever doesn't it will be curtains,” Pellegrino said.

The main ingredient according to the coach that will bring success tomorrow is desire.

"At this stage of the year we're not going to get them any fitter, we're not going to be able to teach them much more so hopefully we want it more than they do because that's it what it will boil down to,” he said.

"As a footy player it's pretty simple. You've just got to give it everything and make sure you leave it all out on the ground.”

Macksville is also in the hunt for the last remaining semi finals berth and will need to overcome Sawtell at Rex Hardaker Oval this afternoon if it's to keep those hopes alive.

Coffs Harbour and South Grafton are locked in a battle for home ground advantage in the first week of the semis.

Although the two are level on games won and lost, the Comets hold a decided advantage in points difference.

Coffs Harbour can't afford to let that advantage slip which means there's little chance of the Comets taking the foot off the pedal at Nambucca Heads tomorrow.

South Grafton is at home against Bellingen.

GROUP 2

Saturday

Sawtell v Macksville

Sunday

Orara Valley v Woolgoolga

Nambucca Heads v Coffs Harbour

South Grafton v Bellingen