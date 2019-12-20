Menu
Seadfood is a must have for any table over the festive break and one business going through it’s first Christmas season says queues have already started.
Don't leave your Christmas seafood buy up til last minute

20th Dec 2019

FORGET the rush to get Christmas presents, the rush to get the tastiest seafood for the holidays is just as crazy.

Long queues are stacking up at seafood shops across the southeast in what is the busiest time of year but, word is, stocks are aplenty.

The new management at Marine World Seafood Cafe at Tingalpa is going through its first Christmas period and urged customers to get in early before the best produce is gone.

Two-year-old Harper Unsworth from Wynnum West. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)
Owner Jenny Ma said prawns were the most popular item in recent weeks, as well as oysters.

"There are long lines waiting at 6.30am, it's incredibly busy," she said.

"The best way is to order over the phone to avoid the lines."

