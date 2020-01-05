Menu
SeaChange actor Tom Long dead: reports

5th Jan 2020 8:48 AM

 

Former SeaChange actor Tom Long has died according to reports early on Sunday morning.

The 50-year-old had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in th ebone marrow, in 2012.

Long was best know for playing Angus in the original ABC TV series of SeaChange.

He collapsed on stage at the Sydney Opera House just a few months after receiving his diagnosis.

Actor Tom Long starred in the ABC series SeaChange.
Actor Tom Long starred in the ABC series SeaChange.

In March he flew to the US to take part in a medical trial for the disease.

Last year, he told the Sydney Morning Herald he was "basically cooked" when he boarded the plane and was the most ill of the trial's 17 participants.

He weighed just 60 kilograms and most of his bone marrow was riddled with the cancer.

"I think some nurses were just looking at me like 'you don't have a hope in hell.' There was a big chance I wouldn't come home and that I could die over there," he said in June 2019.

Just three weeks after arriving for the treatment in Seattle, Long was told he was cancer free.

"After having a death sentence hanging over my head for years I really can't explain the feeling," he said. "I just feel so incredibly grateful for this life and this experience."

Long's death was reported by website The Curb on Sunday morning.

He was diagnosed with cance in 2012.
He was diagnosed with cance in 2012.

