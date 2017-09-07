Sea Salt's fresh fish get the nod of approval

TOP FEED: The team from Sea Salt at the Jetty and Sawtell are well known for great fish and chips.

WHAT is the secret behind Sea Salt's popularity when it comes to fish and chips?

According to their owners Phil and Penny Dean, it's a matter of fresh is best.

"It always seemed crazy to us not to have fresh fish. When we first came to town, in most places it was frozen fish and it was just crazy,” Phil said.

With a shop at Sawtell for five years and another at the Jetty for nearly two, the Sea Salt shops have become known for their great fish and chips and were voted by the Advocate's online readers as the best place on the Coffs Coast to buy them, finishing just ahead of White Salt in Woolgoolga.

"It's not just the fresh produce, we make our own batters as well,” Penny added.

"We put herbs in our batter and beer.”

Sea Salt has a team of 19 people and Penny and Phil said if it wasn't for the staff and the loyal customers at both shops, they wouldn't be as great as they are.

"We've got a really good staff base here and we're grateful to the locals.”