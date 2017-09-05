Readers' vote is in on the best fish and chips

IT WAS a tight race, but the Advocate's readers have made their choice about where you can grab the best takeaway fish and chips in town.
Readers were asked over the weekend to vote online for one of the 12 popular fish and chip shops nominated via our Facebook page.
The Sea Salt stores at Sawtell and the Jetty turned out to be the most popular while the White Salt eatery at Woolgoolga wasn't far behind.
In all, a total of 644 online votes were received with Sea Salt receiving just shy of one quarter of all the votes.
White Salt had only six less votes than the winner.
About one in seven online voters chose Bananacoast Seafood at the Jetty as their fish and chip venue of choice to have it finish in third position ahead of the Sunken Chip at Sandy Beach and Molly Malones.
Rosies in Moonee Marketplace was next ahead of Popeye's in the Bailey Centre.
The warmer weather and the fast approaching daylight saving means grabbing some fish and chips is about to become even more popular and now you know where the best place to grab them is.
Reader poll
Where is the best takeaway Fish & Chips on the Coffs Coast?
This poll ended on 05 September 2017.
Current Results
White Salt (Woolgoolga)
24%
Bananacoast Seafood (Jetty)
14%
Sea Salt (Sawtell and Jetty)
25%
Molly Malones
7%
Sunken Chip (Sandy Beach)
9%
Salty Lizard (Toormina)
1%
Rosies (Moonee Beach)
4%
Popeye's (Bailey Centre)
3%
Exit 59 (Moonee Beach)
2%
Tanya's Takeaway on Bray (Bray St)
2%
Northside Fish & Chips (Park Beach Rd)
2%
Morfish (Park Beach Plaza)
2%
This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.