Readers' vote is in on the best fish and chips

YUM FOR ALL: Seagulls having a chat over a meal of fish and chips at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.

IT WAS a tight race, but the Advocate's readers have made their choice about where you can grab the best takeaway fish and chips in town.

Readers were asked over the weekend to vote online for one of the 12 popular fish and chip shops nominated via our Facebook page.

The Sea Salt stores at Sawtell and the Jetty turned out to be the most popular while the White Salt eatery at Woolgoolga wasn't far behind.

In all, a total of 644 online votes were received with Sea Salt receiving just shy of one quarter of all the votes.

White Salt had only six less votes than the winner.

About one in seven online voters chose Bananacoast Seafood at the Jetty as their fish and chip venue of choice to have it finish in third position ahead of the Sunken Chip at Sandy Beach and Molly Malones.

Rosies in Moonee Marketplace was next ahead of Popeye's in the Bailey Centre.

The warmer weather and the fast approaching daylight saving means grabbing some fish and chips is about to become even more popular and now you know where the best place to grab them is.