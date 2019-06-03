Sea Eagles make the premiers earn victory

CAPTAIN LEADING FROM THE FRONT: Brad Collinson celebrates with Buddy Hart after scoring a try against the Macksville Sea Eagles on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coffs Harbour Comets were sent a timely reminder on Sunday their premiership defence won't be a cake walk.

Coming off a near 100-point victory the week prior, the Comets were forced to get into the trenches against the Macksville Sea Eagles who pushed them all the way to the final siren.

Playing on a heavy field at Geoff King Motors Oval, the Comets prevailed 24-20 but were far from their best.

"We knew it would be hard, but we probably made it a bit hard on ourselves,” Comets captain Brad Collinson said.

"We made some errors at the start and that got some of the boys' heads down so we had to work to stay in the contest.

"Credit to Macksville, they always turn up and make it physical.”

Though the win could just be the type of gritty performance to hold the Comets in good stead come August.

"It's always good to scrape through and win when you didn't play your best but we've got a lot to work on if we want to be where we want at the end of the season.”

In other games the Sawtell Panthers were able to win consecutive matches for just the second time this year as they got the better of the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies 46-10.

In Coramba Orara Valley suffered their second 62-0 loss on the trot as Grafton took advantage of a injury-depleted line-up. The game was called off after 60 minutes as the Axemen didn't have enough players to continue.

South Grafton have jumped into the top four after a 24-10 home victory against Woolgoolga.