Sea Eagles fly high in Nines

19th Feb 2017 12:00 PM
Final Hoey Moey Tooheys Coffs Coast Nines 18 February 2017 Geoff King Motors Park. Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate
Final Hoey Moey Tooheys Coffs Coast Nines 18 February 2017 Geoff King Motors Park. Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

MACKSVILLE showed it's ready to once again be a Group 2 force after claiming the Hoey Moey Tooheys Coffs Coast Nines.

The Sea Eagles faced former Group 2 club Port Macquarie Sharks in the final at Geoff King Motors Park and claimed the trophy with a dour 7-0 victory.

Macksville hooker and captain for the day Grant Collison said the win proves Macksville is on the way back after missing the Group 2 finals last year.

"It was a very young side we had here so it's looking good for the future the talent that's there," Collison said.

An Owen Blair try and conversion from straight in front was the only score of the final and Collison said he wasn't surprised by how strong the Port Macquarie defence was.

"They're a very fit side and the shut down a few of our fast fellas until right at the end there and we were lucky enough to get away with the win," he said.

There was also under-18s and Ladies League Tag competitions played.

Group 2 will this year be be conducting its inaugural Ladies League Tag season and the Nines showed that it's going to be a competition well worth keeping an eye on.

Coffs Harbour overcame Sawtell in the final with desperate defence from both teams a highlight as the Comets and Panthers did all they could to close down a scoring opportunity from a fast break.

After an arm wrestle it was the Comets that proved the stronger in the dying stages to take the trophy.

Sawtell also made the final of the under-18s competitions but came up short in a golden try thriller.

The Panthers led Cudgen by seven points with only 30 seconds remaining in the final but a late try and rushed conversion by the Hornets tied up the scores and sent the final into extra time where a try had to be scored to gain victory.

Cudgen scored after a couple of penalties in its first set to win the prize in front of a healthy crowd at the Comets home ground.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast 9s coffs coast nines geoff king motors park macksville sea eagles rugby league

OPINION: Change isn't made in Canberra it has always come from Australia first.

  • News

  • 19th Feb 2017 5:00 PM

Dorrigo on the verge of an upset

Nathan Secomb bowls for Dorrigo against Nana Glen. CHDCA cricket 18 February 2017 Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure park Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

Dorrigo and nana Glen locked in a thrilling cricket battle.

Case of 'aye, aye, Captain' for club's new leaders

New Sydney Swans captain Josh Kennedy celebrates after kicking a goal. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media

New captains to lead Swans and Kangaroos for the first time.

Be bold for change

International Women's Day will be celebrated in Coffs Harbour with naming of the local Woman of the Year.

Tragic twist sees man 'highly unlikely' to walk again

The Tasker family have received sad news after Jake tried to save his mate. Friends are now asking the community for support.

Tasker family receives sad news after Jake tried to save mate

Jackass crew eye off the Big Banana

WILD SHOW: The Jackass crew a promise a wild Coffs Harbour show.

Iconic Coffs landmark grabs Jackass crew's attention

Make a Jackass of yourself live on stage

Jackass's Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna on stage during the crew's Fillthy Seppo Tour of Ausralia. The mayhem arrives at the Coffs Harbour on February 23.

Jackass team head to Coffs to wreak havoc

Sizzling Bookfest bargains

CHOCKERS: Lester Platts and Chris Ryland, Coffs Harbour South Rotary preparing for Bookfest April 1-8.

80,000 book will hit the Bookfest tables in April

Jackass crew eye off the Big Banana

FOR the first time ever the Jackass crew will hit live stages across Australia, including Coffs Harbour.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

FILE- This undated file photo provided by Disney shows Daisey Ridley as Rey, left, and John Boyega as Finn, in a scene from the film, \"Star Wars: The Force Awakens.\" Hasbro said it is changing its Star Wars Monopoly set after an 8-year-old girl became upset that Rey, the movie's female heroine, was not included as a figure along with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. (Disney/Lucasfilm via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

A key mystery surrounding the title of episode eight has been solved

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

Lisa Marie Presley's ex caught with child pics: court

Lisa Marie Presley, at right, and her husband, Michael Lockwood back in 2010. FILE

Lisa Marie, 49, claimed she was left “sick to her stomach”

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

