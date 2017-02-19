Sea Eagles fly high in Nines

MACKSVILLE showed it's ready to once again be a Group 2 force after claiming the Hoey Moey Tooheys Coffs Coast Nines.

The Sea Eagles faced former Group 2 club Port Macquarie Sharks in the final at Geoff King Motors Park and claimed the trophy with a dour 7-0 victory.

Macksville hooker and captain for the day Grant Collison said the win proves Macksville is on the way back after missing the Group 2 finals last year.

"It was a very young side we had here so it's looking good for the future the talent that's there," Collison said.

An Owen Blair try and conversion from straight in front was the only score of the final and Collison said he wasn't surprised by how strong the Port Macquarie defence was.

"They're a very fit side and the shut down a few of our fast fellas until right at the end there and we were lucky enough to get away with the win," he said.

There was also under-18s and Ladies League Tag competitions played.

Group 2 will this year be be conducting its inaugural Ladies League Tag season and the Nines showed that it's going to be a competition well worth keeping an eye on.

Coffs Harbour overcame Sawtell in the final with desperate defence from both teams a highlight as the Comets and Panthers did all they could to close down a scoring opportunity from a fast break.

After an arm wrestle it was the Comets that proved the stronger in the dying stages to take the trophy.

Sawtell also made the final of the under-18s competitions but came up short in a golden try thriller.

The Panthers led Cudgen by seven points with only 30 seconds remaining in the final but a late try and rushed conversion by the Hornets tied up the scores and sent the final into extra time where a try had to be scored to gain victory.

Cudgen scored after a couple of penalties in its first set to win the prize in front of a healthy crowd at the Comets home ground.