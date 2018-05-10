Sculptures tell local stories

THE striking interactive sculptures at the newly transformed Jetty Foreshores have become popular talking points, but do you know the stories behind each one?

"It's great that people are using my design as a 'gathering place', which is the literal meaning of the piece,” Gumbaynggirr artist Brentyn Lugnan said.

"When I'm at the jetty I see people sitting and playing there. But I'd like people to know it is more than just a picnic place; it has significant cultural meaning as a gathering place for Gumbaynggirr people into the future.

Gathering Place by Brentyn Lugnan

"My concept was always to create a meeting place for future generations of Gumbaynggirr people whilst instilling a sense of place and respect for those Elders past, who paved the way for us.”

Local artist Emma Louise Davies said the concept for her design 'Cruising' grew from walks she has had along the marina board-walk where she was captivated by groups of fish darting about in the water.

"In my concept design I wanted to capture this sense of cruising fish and to draw attention to the complex marine environment on our doorstep,” she said.

"I enlarged the fish enough to allow an opening which would comfortably fit a person - the idea being that children in particular may enjoy being 'inside' the fish.”

Pod by John van der Kolk

Sculptor John van der Kolk's 'Pod', representing a pod of whales, has already proved popular with young visitors to the foreshores.

He has also designed a larger sculpture 'Playscape', which is due to be installed shortly.

The large-scale works at the foreshores stand alongside a designs and smaller sculptures created by local students.