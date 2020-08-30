Sculpture donor expecting controversy but…

The wealthy benefactor behind a controversial modern sculpture approved for Dorrigo has shared his story.

The wealthy benefactor behind a controversial modern sculpture approved for the Dorrigo town centre has, at times, questioned his judgement.

Nick Wright retired to Dorrigo in 1999 after a career as an investment analyst in Sydney and has been surprised by the backlash to his plan.

The Water Cloud sculpture will be suspended over poles on Hickory Street adjacent to the Dorrigo Hall and will be lit up at night with programmable coloured lighting.

"Maybe it was temporary insanity or visions of grandeur. There have been times I've questioned it," Mr Wright said.

"I didn't expect everyone to say 'that's nice' but I was a bit surprised by the backlash.

"It sure is hard to give money away in this town."

A model of the sculpture.

He lives on a property he inherited from his grandfather and drives into Dorrigo from the Showground side of town and initially thought a sculpture down by the Bielsdown River would be a good idea.

But after further investigation and collaboration with Byron Bay firm Creative Road the plan for a sculpture to bring more people into the town centre was born.

Critics including local sculptor Glen Little say it will ruin the heritage nature of the streetscape but Mr Wright doesn't accept this argument.

"The heritage landscape would be the bush as it existed before. As far as I am aware, in the main street, there's only one heritage building and that's the pub."

An example of the sculpture.

Artist Stuart Green's design was selected by a panel including Bellingen Shire Council Mayor Dominic King.

"Because I'm essentially a philistine and have no confidence in my ability to choose an artist." Nick said.

Stuart has been making and installing public art for the last 25 years, nationally and internationally. With Dorrigo known for its stunning waterfalls his design was chosen as an appropriate symbol for the town.

Mr Little is also questioning the consultation process with an initial round receiving 900 submissions against and just over 100 for the proposal and hundreds more signing the 'Water Cloud Sculpture Won't Make it Rain Tourists' petition.

But Mayor King says the final survey, conducted in-person within the community, showed people narrowly in favour (177 for and 174 against).

Deputy Mayor Jennie Fenton and Mayor Dominic King.

The proposal was approved by all but one Bellingen Shire Councillor at their June 24 meeting. Mayor King, Deputy

Mayor Jennie Fenton and Crs Steve Klipin, Garry Carter, Toni Wright-Turner were all for the proposal with Cr Steve Jenkins voting against it.

"The bottom line for me is that we knew it was going to be controversial whichever way we went but then we made a decision based on the best information we had and our own feelings on the matter," Cr King said.

"It's not somebody trying to build something in town for their own benefit but somebody donating a large sum of money to the community to attract more people to town in really really dire times.

"The easy thing would have been to say 'no' if we wanted to avoid controversy but the genuine feeling of Councillors is that we want to do whatever we can to help the town - the potential to Dorrigo is massive."

Cr King has been hearing from the Dorrigo community, and particularly from the business community, that after the bushfires and even before Covid, shops were really struggling.

"The rainforest Skywalk is always so busy but something is needed to bring tourists into town. Part of the brief for the sculpture was that it would be lit at night to help bring people into the town to have dinner particularly in summer."

The longterm plan is to create an art trail along the footpath to Dangar Falls.

There is no timeframe for when construction will start on The Watercloud Sculpture or how much the final bill will be.

"We're in the early stages of design development now," Mr Wright said.