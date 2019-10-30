Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Camilla Franks at her Camilla Reef Collection at Bondi Icebergs, Bondi Beach. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Camilla Franks at her Camilla Reef Collection at Bondi Icebergs, Bondi Beach. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Lifestyle

Scuba-diving Camilla inspired by Great Barrier Reef

by Jonathon Moran
30th Oct 2019 7:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Camilla Franks has turned her attention to the Great Barrier Reef with her latest collection.

The celebrated fashion designer chose landmark Bondi Beach as the backdrop to launch her Reef range over lunch on Wednesday.

"As I've been lucky enough to give birth to this big, beautiful brand of mine, with that comes a sense of responsibility," she said.

Camilla Franks at her Camilla Reef Collection launch held at Bondi Icebergs, Bondi Beach. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Camilla Franks at her Camilla Reef Collection launch held at Bondi Icebergs, Bondi Beach. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"I have this platform to have a voice and with that our aim is to stretch far beyond the walls of fashion.

"Our dream is through our print designs to drive conversation around art, culture, the climate - whatever strikes a chord for us."

Reef is the latest component of Franks's 'Mother' collection, which previously featured prints from her collaboration with Aboriginal artists.

In search of inspiration for her 15th anniversary collection, Franks visited the Warlukurlangu art centre, before heading to the Great Barrier Reef.

A keen scuba diver, Franks spent time in Cairns with Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef creating the collection and has donated $20,000 to the charity as her way of contributing to saving the natural wonder.

"I learnt a lot on this trip and I want to share those leanings," she said.

camilla franks fashion great barrier reef tourism

Top Stories

    Edwards 'happier than ever' when she disappeared, court told

    premium_icon Edwards 'happier than ever' when she disappeared, court told

    Crime 'She had seen an accountant and got legal advice on settlement ... as far as she was concerned, it was over.'

    Man punches police during arrest, spits blood trying to flee

    premium_icon Man punches police during arrest, spits blood trying to flee

    Crime Man wanted on outstanding warrants found hiding under blanket

    GO-AHEAD: Council‘s controversial project deemed to be sound

    premium_icon GO-AHEAD: Council‘s controversial project deemed to be sound

    News Minister for Local Government says residents should show their dissatisfaction at...

    VOTE NOW: The Coffs Coast's best tattoo

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: The Coffs Coast's best tattoo

    News The Advocate has called out for the best ink in town.