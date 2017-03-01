SCU, the model example of Aboriginal study

Johanna Byrne, a Southern Cross University student, was named the 2016 National Indigenous Law Student of the Year by the Attorney-General's Department.

SOUTHERN Cross University is partnering with other universities to support a landmark national strategy to lift the university enrolment and completion rates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students.

Under this plan, universities across Australia will work together as they strive to grow the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students enrolled by 50% above the growth rate of non-Indigenous students.

The Universities Australia's Indigenous Strategy 2017-2020 also sets a target of equal success and completion rates for Indigenous students to non-Indigenous students in the same fields of study over the next decade.

"Southern Cross has a broad and deep commitment to this area - and has, for example, one of a very small number of doctoral programs in Indigenous Knowledge in the world," Southern Cross University Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker said.

"We are proud to give this national initiative our strongest support."

Southern Cross University has one of the highest percentages of Indigenous enrolments in Australia, with an Indigenous participation rate of 4.1%.

Across the university sector, Indigenous people comprise only 1.6% of university domestic student enrolments nationally - up from 1.2% a decade ago.

Undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Indigenous Knowledge, Aboriginal Health and Wellbeing are offered through the University's Gnibi College of Indigenous Australian Peoples.

The strategy will be launched at the Universities Australia Higher Education Conference dinner at the Great Hall in Parliament House tonight.

Speakers at the event include Kungarakan Elder and University of Canberra Chancellor Dr Tom Calma, acclaimed film director and Arrernte woman Rachel Perkins, and Gumbaynggirr woman and Melbourne University PhD student Lilly Brown