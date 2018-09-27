SCU scores top ratings in several categories

SCU given five stars for social equity, student support and more.

SCU given five stars for social equity, student support and more. Leigh Jensen/Coffs Coast Advocat

SOUTHERN Cross University has scored above average marks compared to other universities in several categories including social equity, student support and teaching quality in the Good Universities Guide 2019.

The Guide saw SCU given 'five stars' and ranked 6th in the country for social equity, with the statistics showing 1 in 5 undergraduate students come from low socio-economic or disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Guide also gave the university 'five stars' for student support, sitting at around 6% more than the national average, and for teaching quality.

Around 32% of SCU undergraduate students were found the be the first in their family to pursue tertiary education.

THE STATS:

First generation students: 32%

Full-time employment: 69% (National average 70.6%)

Median salary: $60,000 (National average $58,000)

Social equity: 25%

Student support: 78% (National average 72%)

Teaching quality: 83% (National average 81%)