SCU researcher takes out international award

Southern Cross University Teacher Dr Damien Maher's work has been recognised with the 2017 Cronin Award for Early Achievement by the Coastal and Estuarine Research Foundation.

SOUTHERN Cross University Teacher and Ecohydrologist Dr Damien Maher has been recognised on an international level, taking out the 2017 Cronin Award for Early Achievement by the Coastal and Estuarine Research Foundation.

The Cronin Award is an international biennial prize that recognises the accomplishments of an estuarine scientist in the early stages of their career development.

The Coastal and Estuarine Research Federation (CERF) is the largest global association of coastal scientists.

"Damien's strong scientific leadership, positive personality, and professional collaboration have helped create a positive environment and contribution to the scientific community at large,” said Professor Robert Twilley, President of CERF.

"Damien's colleagues, and the Cronin Award Committee, have been deeply impressed by his professional contributions to the estuarine scientific community.”

Dr Maher will travel to Rhode Island in the USA in early November to collect his prize at the 24th biennial Coastal and Estuarine Research Federation conference.

"This is a great honour, and really highlights the outstanding work that our Ecohydrology Group is doing,” said Dr Maher.

"While this is an individual award, it really belongs to our entire group. I express my sincere gratitude to our team, in particular all of the students who I've been fortunate enough to work with over the years.

"I am also deeply thankful for the outstanding research support that Southern Cross University provides, and for the funding that I've received from the Australian Research Council (ARC).”

Methods developed by Dr Maher are being rapidly incorporated by other research groups around the world.

Dr Maher is an ARC DECRA (Discovery Early Career Researcher Award) Research Fellow, and most of his research has focused on carbon biogeochemistry, including diffusive transport across the sediment water interface and porewater/groundwater advective exchange.

His extensive skills with carbon cycle research and cutting edge instrumentation put him at the forefront of this field.

Deputy Vice Chancellor of Research Professor Geraldine Mackenzie congratulated Dr Maher and said the award highlighted the research strength of Southern Cross University.

"Our research in the environmental sciences at Southern Cross University is consistently rated as being well above world standard,” she said.

"Dr Maher is one of our leading young researchers, and I look forward to following his career as it develops.”