SCU offers new study path in June

FURTHER OPTIONS: Year 12 students will have another option from June to take up studies at SCU Coffs campus.

FURTHER OPTIONS: Year 12 students will have another option from June to take up studies at SCU Coffs campus. Trevor Veale

EXTRA places in pathway studies will be provided by Southern Cross University (SCU) from June.

SCU Vice Chancellor, Professor Adam Shoemaker, said the award-winning Preparing for Success Program (PSP) will be offered at Coffs Harbour campus.

"Too few people realise even though they may not have finished school, they can still excel at university after successfully completing this program,” he said.

"Following the Federal Government's recognition of the importance of pathway programs to regional Australians, Southern Cross is starting a new campaign to ensure more people know about the PSP.”

People who have always dreamed of studying at university can develop the skills and fundamental capabilities required to undertake a degree through the program, the Director of SCU College, Professor Janet Taylor, said.

"PSP graduates are guaranteed a place in a SCU Bachelor degree program,” she said.

"We have had many mature age students saying they think the course should be compulsory for all students returning to study after a time away from school.

"It helps them develop good study habits, improve their writing and build their confidence in their own capabilities.”

Professor Taylor said SCU will be holding events across the region in June to provide more information about the program and has developed new communication campaigns to ensure that more people are made aware of the opportunity.

"Thousands of bright, academically-capable people have excelled at university after completing the PSP without having to rely on a Year 12 mark to get in.

"This program unlocks the potential of students who often don't even realise the full extent of their own capabilities until they have gained confidence and skills through our classes.”