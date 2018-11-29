SCU 'no conflict' $10M donation

The Blackmores Foundation has made a $10 million donation to Southern Cross University's research into naturopathic medicine

THE Vice-Chancellor of Southern Cross University has categorically denied that the family behind a $10 million donation will have any influence over research outcomes.

Professor Adam Shoemaker said academic rigour will be maintained from the start, after SCU announced on Wednesday that Marcus Blackmore and his wife Caroline would donate $10 million to establish a National Centre for Naturopathic Medicine.

"This arms length donation does not impact or dictate the control or quality of the research," he said.

"The academic board and council have to be cognisant of a lot of issues including curriculum content and academic rigour."

Prof Shoemaker said while Marcus Blackmore had been on a SCU board, he had stepped aside some years ago.

"SCU will be looking to engage some the world's leading academics to be part of the centre," he said.

"We realise we are in the leading edge of a developing profession and will undertake research in a clear evidence-based scientific way.

"SCU is.linking this new centre to our plant-based science research (and) we will scour the globe for the leaders in this profession."

However, Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the University of NSW, and president of the Friends of Science in Medicine, John Dwyer said he was very concerned about the donation.

"I am do not believe that SCU has made a good investment in its reputation," he said.

"I would like to see SCU not accept this money, but I appreciate that our universities are very under-funded and $10 million must look like a gift from heaven."

Prof Dwyer said having such a leviathan vitamin company behind the centre presented a problem for those who champion evidence-based medicine.

"Blackmore's have made a fortune convincing Australians you can replace poor health habits with something from a jar," he said.

A spokesman for the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency said SCU is a self-accrediting higher education provider so it doesn't accredit their courses prior to introduction.

For SCU to accredit a new course they must ensure that the course meets the requirements of the Higher Education Standards Framework, one of which is to ensure a course's accreditation include it is informed by competent academic scrutiny.