SCU named as one of the top 100 young uni's in the world

SOUTHERN Cross University has been named as one of the world's top 100 'young' universities in 2018 according to the latest rankings released this week.

SCU has placed 98th in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings, which is based on the performance of universities 50 years old or younger.

The university, which opened its doors in 1994, ranked in the 101-150 bracket last year.

This has come soon after results from the Federal Government's Student Experience Survey revealed undergraduates gave SCU a rating of 79.2 per cent to the overall education experience, ahead of the likes of La Trobe, Macquarie and Sydney universities.

"Great, innovative regional universities are frequently overlooked and Southern Cross has been managing to deliver outstanding education and research outcomes without a lot of fanfare in the past,” Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Susan Nancarrow said.

"The secret is out - Southern Cross is now unequivocally recognised as a strong, successful university by one of the world's leading rankings agencies.”

Last month, the Federal Budget proved a massive win for regional universities with SCU securing $12m in funding for student places at the Coffs Harbour campus.

The university played a key role in advocating for a New Regional Deal, with vice chancellor Adam Shoemaker putting forward SCU's suggested approach which included $50m per year for four years to all 25 regional campuses in Australia.

A total of $96.1m allocated to regional campuses over four years was announced in the Federal Budget.

Funding has also been allocated towards Youth Allowance for regional students, supporting an additional 2,300 students by increasing the parental income threshold.

The budget announcements came after the release of the Halsey Review which shone a spotlight on the needs and challenges of students from remote, rural and regional areas to access university education.

It found people living in regional areas remained half as likely to have a university qualification as people living in major cities, suggesting the uncapped system of university student places is vital to close the gap.

Other Australian universities ranked in the top 100 'young' universities list include University of Technology, Sydney (16th), Queensland University of Technology (20th), and the University of Southern Australia (26th).

SCU ranked ahead of Australian universities including RMIT, Australian Catholic University and Bond University.

The Hong Kong University of Science placed first.