All degrees at Southern Cross University will be delivered online from next week.
SCU moves to online-only teaching

Jasmine Minhas
18th Mar 2020 5:15 PM
SOUTHERN Cross University will now deliver all study programs online in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

While every degree will be available online, all campuses - including Coffs Harbour - and essential campus facilities will remain open.

"We have made this move in the best interests of our students and our teaching staff," Vice Chancellor Adam Shoemaker said.

All teaching will be converted to online mode from next week, and classes will be delivered at the same time that face-to-face classes would have occurred.

Students' timetables will not change.

Activities that cannot be undertaken online such as clinical placements will continue unless otherwise advised.

Among several measures, the Coffs Harbour Gym has been closed from today.

Graduation ceremonies scheduled between now and July have been cancelled, international travel has stopped, domestic travel has been restricted, and enhanced cleaning protocols have been enforced across all campuses.

"There are currently no identified cases of COVID-19 at Southern Cross University," Prof Shoemaker said.

"But we remain vigilant and aware of the highly contagious nature of this virus."

coronavirus covid-19 southern cross university
