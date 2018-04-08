SCU knowledge shared with Indonesian visitors

SEA SAFARI: A tour party of 15 Indonesian marine science leaders board the bus for their Coffs Coast visit.

A GROUP of 15 Indonesian marine science and fisheries experts has visited the Coffs Coast on a shared learning venture with Southern Cross University (SCU).

The tour party spent a day at the National Marine Science Centre at Korora before taking to the ocean to explore the wonders of the Solitary Islands Marine Park.

Indonesia is blessed with a breathtaking natural environment spread across a chain of thousands of islands but with a burgeoning population of more than 260 million is facing the dilemma of providing jobs and industry opportunities while ensuring the health of its marine and environmental ecosystems.

This is where SCU researchers and staff entered the picture after being tasked by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to deliver professional development training in marine science, fisheries and tourism.

The visiting group is drawn from government, research organisations and tertiary education institutes in the provinces of Maluku and North Maluku in Eastern Indonesia.

SCU Associate Professor Amanda Reichelt-Brushett said the aim is to develop a cohort of leadership.

"They will have new knowledge and capacity to introduce best practice in marine sciences and fisheries education and management,” she said.

"The program covers fisheries and aquaculture management, waste issues, marine protected areas and marine tourism, all tailored to the challenges being faced in Eastern Indonesia.

"Their region will benefit from development of professional and business skills in marine research, ecology, marine park management, fishing, sustainability, government policy development and tourism.

"We're also looking at opportunities to pursue joint research projects between Australia and Maluku.”