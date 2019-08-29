Menu
HOT TIPS: SCU's Dr Chris Stevens has given his opinion on how to best prepare for the Coffs Harbour Running Festival.
Sport

SCU helping with the science behind sport

29th Aug 2019 11:20 AM
IF you're a first-time runner or an experienced athlete, sports science can help you prep like a pro for the Coffs Harbour Running Festival.

The event is being held next Sunday, with a half marathon, 10km and 5km fun runs and the 3km family run/walk.

Training and pacing are two areas where the advice of sports scientists can be gold.

Runners should be doing three types of training sessions according to Southern Cross University senior lecturer in exercise science Dr Chris Stevens. Long slow distance, threshold and interval training sessions.

"Long slow distance sessions are when you aim to run for a long duration at a slow pace," Dr Stevens said.

"These sessions increase your body's capacity to transport and use oxygen for energy."

Then there are the threshold or tempo sessions.

"The aim here is to get comfortable with running at the race pace. These sessions increase the lactate threshold, which allows you to run at a higher intensity for a longer period without fatigue," Dr Stevens said.

Lactate is the by-product of muscles using glucose for energy and increasing your lactate threshold can improve performance in endurance sports.

An interval training session is the third type of important training session. "The aim is to run faster than usual in these sessions, by alternating fast running with periods of rest. These sessions allow a runner to increase their maximal aerobic running pace," said Dr Stevens.

It won't make the race a walk in the park, but it will make it more comfortable.

