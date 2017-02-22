SCU draws in new students from across Australia and the world

PROFESSOR'S WELCOME: Head of Coffs Harbour Campus Professor David Lynch welcomed hundreds of new students to SCU on Wednesday's O-Week ceremony.

THE latest batch of students at Southern Cross University got into the groove to their new life of studying with music, drink and food.

This week is Orientation Week, otherwise known as O-Week, and eased students into the next three or four years of their lives.

But as of Monday, this latest enrolment will be heads down in the books when classes start.

On Wednesday hundreds of higher education students wandered through the campus grounds and were offered a glimpse into uni life.

Head of Coffs Harbour Campus Professor David Lynch said part of the reason SCU was so successful was it catered to students needs.

He said new courses were offered on a near yearly basis to accommodate new professions.

"We're trying to be as adaptive as we can,” he said.

"We do try and put our strength in all places.”

Prof Lynch said the latest degree added to SCU's ever growing list was the Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science, which was added last year, and had so far proven to be highly popular.

He said the ability to expand will only improve with the addition of the Allied Health Building.

"We've got the funding for it, we're just in the planning stages,” he said.

The Allied Health Building will be purpose built to increase research capacity into health, nursing and sport science.

While the Coffs Harbour campus might lack the size of bigger city universities, Prof Lynch said it more than made up for it in character.

"Why people come here is because it's small and friendly,” he said.