SCU delivers to real GDP in many ways

VALUE CONFIRMED: The joint study shows the huge economic impact made by institutions like SCU Coffs Harbour. Rob Wright

UNIVERSITIES such as Southern Cross, New England and others in the Regional Universities Network (RUN) are likely having a greater economic impact than already known.

The Coffs Harbour campus of Southern Cross University (SCU) was part of a joint study done by Nous Pty Ltd and the Centre for Policy Studies which found the educational institutions provide a notable multiplier effect on regional jobs, wages and productivity.

The study found the RUN group contributed $1.7 billion to real GDP in their regions through growing the skilled workforce and increasing wages.

They drive demand through increases in private and government consumption and international and interstate exports and contributing to industry through research and knowledge capital.

Findings show seven out of 10 working RUN graduates are employed in a regional area, compared to two out of 10 of all Australian university graduates.

Together the RUN group educate around 115,000 higher education students each year - about nine per cent of all university students nationally.

Between them the universities spend $1.59 billion and their students $480 million in campus regions.

The study further showed that RUN member universities not only produce, attract and retain a broad range of skilled professionals in regional area - 6,000 equivalent/full time staff - but also conduct research and train over 2,600 higher degree by research candidates each year.