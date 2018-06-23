SCU coach still has injuries on his mind

SOUTHERN Cross University boss Dwayne Vignes remains confident a worthy premiership defence is happening despite the Marlins just hanging onto a top four position.

Marlins still have a game in hand against Wauchope nobody expects them to lose and if his men can win two of the next three matches, even third spot is possible.

"At the end of the day the destiny is totally in our hands,” Vignes said.

"The talent is there but it's a matter of putting all the rights things together at the same time on the same day.”

Eight regulars are currently missing and another three were lost in last week's heavy defeat in Grafton and with three back on deck for today's meeting with Port Macquarie, Vignes believes the books are balanced in a way.

"Same place as last week but hopefully not the same result.

"Two weeks from now the representative season will be over and we'll get a few of those talented young blokes back and I'm really looking forward to helping nurture them to an even higher level in rugby.”

If Marlins bounce back they'll be breathing down the neck of the Snappers and if that team upsets Vikings it's near certain the locals clubs are destined to meet in a sudden death semi final with that prospect a promoter's dream.

Meanwhile, the drive to build a solid platform for womens' rugby continued last night with Crusaders coaches Justin Gilbert and Tom Davidson explaining pathways and competition opportunities.

MNC Rugby

Coffs Snappers v Hastings Valley

SCU Marlins v Port Pirates

Kempsey v Grafton

Wauchope bye

Points

Redmen 40

Vikings 36

Snappers 26

Marlins 18

Pirates 17

Cannonballs 10

Thunder 0