SCU breaks into the top Asia-Pacific rankings

SEA TREAT: Sea cucumber research in Coffs Harbour has been a boon for SCU.

SOUTHERN Cross University has made it into the top half of the inaugural Times Higher Education Asia-Pacific University Rankings.

The education facility with a growing satellite campus in Coffs Harbour received a ranking of 92, equal with Xi'an Jiaotong University in The People's Republic Of China.

A total of 243 universities in the region were assessed and the rankings were based on criteria including research, citations and teaching.

Professor Geraldine Mackenzie, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research), said the ranking was a recognition of the many significant and important research projects undertaken in the Asia-Pacific region.

An important factor was the prestige and quality of work carried out at the National Marine Science Centre at Korora, including the production of a video on beche-de-mer, also know as sea cucumber.

"Examples of our research includes the delivery of improved methods for the sea cucumber industry across the Pacific Island nations,” Prof Mackenzie said.

"Also honey production in Indonesia and Timor Leste, and sustainable forestry industries in Vanuatu.”

At 23 years old, SCU is one of the youngest universities in Australia but has one of the most significant international footprints in the Asia-Pacific region.