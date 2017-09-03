SCU awarded top marks in student support

Dr Anna Scott (right) teaching the biology unit for Southern Cross University Head-Start students at the SCU national marine science centre.

STUDENTS rate Southern Cross University's personalised and engaging support as one of the best reasons to study here.

That's been reflected in the latest Good Universities Guide ratings released this week, with the University being awarded top marks in student support.

The University's five-star student support rating was achieved in four fields of study: agriculture and environmental studies; humanities, culture and social sciences; psychology; and law and paralegal studies.

"These five-star results in the Good Universities Guide come on the back of our Times Higher Education ranking as one of the Asia-Pacific's top 100 universities," Southern Cross University's vice-chancellor, Adam Shoemaker said

"Southern Cross University is absolutely committed to providing engaged learning experiences and meaningful employment outcomes for students, so I am delighted our efforts have been recognised in this way."

When it comes to employment outcomes, Southern Cross graduates earned a higher starting salary than the national average, with graduates from agriculture and environmental studies (includes degrees in environmental science, marine science, and forestry) earning the best starting salary ($60,000 compared to $53,000) in the country.

"These great results are underpinned by our extraordinary learning environments - from high tech health laboratories to scuba diving to drone flying, all integrated into undergraduate courses," Professor Shoemaker said.

"Our students enjoy outstanding work-related learning and international educational opportunities, with many courses offering the chance for internships, work placements and studying abroad."