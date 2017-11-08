Screenwave returns with special gala night

ARE you ready for fifteen days of progressive and comprehensive films from all over the country?

Screenwave International Film Festival (SWIFF) is back and on Friday, December 15, the public is invited to celebrate the launch with more than 50 films from 18 countries set to screen in nearly 90 sessions in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen.

On Friday, December 15, locals are invited to celebrate the unveiling of the films program over canapes and drinks.

The unveiling will be followed by the screening of That's not me, a charming Australian comedy featuring a twin role played by actor and writer Alice Foulcher, a former Coffs local and Bishop Druitt College pupil who now works between Melbourne and Hollywood.

Foulcher will be joined by the film's director Gregory Erdstein to introduce the film at the Jetty Memorial Theatre and answer audience questions in a post-screening Q&A.

In addition to the SWIFF 2018 films program, there will be an immersive art experience open to the community.

SWIFF Light Box will see moving-image artworks lighting up buildings and public spaces around Coffs Harbour, for the finale to the 2018 festival.

The project, designed to be experienced as a walking trail of one connected story, is created by local artists and directed by Illuminart, whose award-winning light projection work has featured at events and cultural precincts around Australia, including Sydney's Vivid festival.

Running from Wednesday, January 10 until Thursday, January 25, films at SWIFF will include world cinema, documentary, Australian cinema, call of the surf, women of action, hear me out and a program of short films from REC Ya shorts youth film festival.

Members of the community who wish to get involved with SWIFF by volunteering as marshals, ushers, venue attendants and bar staff can apply at swiff.com.au

Tickets for the preview gala night are $25 and $23 for concessions and available from the Jetty Theatre box office or at swiff.com.au