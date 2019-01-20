‘Screaming and screaming’: new details of Aiia’s death

The sister of Aiia Maasarwe (above) heard the student down the phone line from Melbourne to Israel ‘screaming and screaming’. Picture: Instagram.

The sister of Aiia Maasarwe (above) heard the student down the phone line from Melbourne to Israel ‘screaming and screaming’. Picture: Instagram.

The sisters of Israeli student Aiia Maasarwe have revealed chilling new details about her death including sounds of "screaming and screaming" as the 21-year-old was apparently attacked.

Aiia's sister Ruba has spoken further of the disturbing FaceTime phone call the two were having when Aiia dropped the phone and Ruba never heard from her again.

Hours later, around 7am Melbourne time last Wednesday, a passer-buy found Aiia Maasarwe's half-naked body near the Polaris Shopping Centre in the northern Melbourne suburb of Bundoora.

Ruba Maasarwe recalled Aiia's final late-night safety call Israeli TV station Channel 13 after aspiring rapper Codey Herrmann, 20, faced court on Saturday charged with killing her sister.

"We spoke on the phone on FaceTime," Ruba said.

Ruba Maasarwe, above with her sister Aiia, heard vehicles in the background and her sister screaming over and over. Picture: 10.tv.

"We spoke about the stand-up comedy she saw and when we would next meet..

"Suddenly I heard her scream.

"I heard vehicles in the background of the call like there was a phone on the floor.

"There was no sign during the conversation of the horror about to happen.

"I heard her screaming and screaming and then the call was cut off.'"

Aiia's other sister Noor has recounted how she was watching the news in Israeli when she saw a bulletin about an unidentified woman's body being found in Melbourne.

They didn't say who it was," Ms Maasarwe told 9 News from Israel.

Mass of floral tributes where the body of Aiia Maasarwe was found in Bundoora. Picture: Sarah Matray.

"But it matches all the details. It was on the same road. Everything. I was just praying that it's not her.

"But then I saw the shoes and her phone ... and I was sure it was her."

It has also been revealed the exchange student Aiia died of head injuries and had suffered blunt-force trauma.

Police now believe the alleged attack was random and the young woman was not stalked or followed home on the tram from where she had been attending the comedy show Melbourne's CBD back to Bundoora where she was staying.

Codey Herrmann faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday on a charge of allegedly murdering Aiia Maasarwe and was remanded in custody to appear again yesterday.

Police now believe Israeli student Aiia Maasarwe was allegedly killed in a random attack rather than being stalked on a tram journey.