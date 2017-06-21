Scotty too hotty in the surf

IT WAS a big weekend for a Sawtell surfer at the HIF NSW Surfmasters Titles.

Scott Schindler won the over-45 men's title in difficult windswept conditions at North Boomerang Beach and also managed to finish third in the over-40s division.

In a tight final, Schindler took a solid portion of the over-45s final to find form, only posting small scores until the final minutes when he found a much-needed 7.17 wave score to give him an edge against fellow event standout Robbie Page (Verges Creek) who finished the heat in second position.