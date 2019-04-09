Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TWO DECADES AGO: The Zhou Gan Tou and the Chinese Nationals on board featured on the front page of The Coffs Coast Advocate on April 13, 1999.
TWO DECADES AGO: The Zhou Gan Tou and the Chinese Nationals on board featured on the front page of The Coffs Coast Advocate on April 13, 1999. TREVOR VEALE
News

Scotts Head remembers its beach landing

Matt Deans
by
9th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCOTTS Head is this week marking the 20-year anniversary of when the village made national news after the landing of the infamous Chinese tug boat Zhou Gan Tou with 59 illegal immigrants on board.

The town of 895 people is remembering that unexpected day on Saturday, April 11, 1999, when the rudderless tug came ashore on a storm.

An exhibition of relics from that memorable day will be a talking point at the local club.

"These poor buggers from southern China were told to dress up so they looked incognito when they came ashore," Club Scott's director Victor Mankin said.

The Department of Immigration took a couple of days to round up the 59 illegal arrivals from southern China.
The Department of Immigration took a couple of days to round up the 59 illegal arrivals from southern China. Trevor Veale

The thing was they were all wearing suits, and you know what the dress code's like around here thongs, stubbies and boardshorts. You could pick them a mile away," Club Scotts director Victor Mankin said.

"They were all around a town, a few made it into Kempsey and up to 30km away then it all hit, police, security, Border Force, Immigration, helicopters.

"A chopper landed next to the bowling club and there were guys jumping out all fully loaded. It didn't take them long to round them all up."

On display in the club is the cable that was attached to the damaged rudder, which allowed the vessel to run ashore onto the beach during a large storm that day.

After the rusted, beached vessel was later scrapped, the funnel was dedicated to the town, remaining on show in the street as a reminder to the day the village was the talk of the nation.

As part of this week's historic display many Scotts Heads residents have also recalled the events of the crazy day and locals have donated memorabilia for the showing.

20 years coffs coast mid north coast scotts head tug boat
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Coffs scores below average on 'place experience' index

    premium_icon Coffs scores below average on 'place experience' index

    News A development application that was put on public exhibition three times, and received almost 200 submissions, will also be up for consideration.

    • 9th Apr 2019 11:15 AM
    Punt addicted accountant stole $1m from client mates

    premium_icon Punt addicted accountant stole $1m from client mates

    Crime Gambling-addicted man stole a million from his mates

    Moonee subdivision to be determined by councillors

    premium_icon Moonee subdivision to be determined by councillors

    News The 30-lot residential subdivision will include a public reserve.

    Teenage angst takes centre stage

    premium_icon Teenage angst takes centre stage

    News This show will spark conversation and controversy