Scott 'wheelbarrows' his way to the top of the world

SCOTT Doolan, has become the first paraplegic to reach Everest base camp unaided, an incredible trek that he has mostly made on his hands.

Born and raised in the Nambucca Valley, Scott who has been in a wheelchair since he broke his spine in a motorbike accident aged 17 - spent eight months training for the trek.

It took the 28-year-old just 10 days to reach the foot of the world's highest peak.

In scenes of euphoria as well as immense pain, Scott completed his epic feat while suffering a stress fracture.

He made it to base camp, 5,364m above sea level on Sunday, having used a wheelchair fitted with mountain bike wheels and using his hands, as a friend held his legs, in an action Scott has dubbed 'wheelbarrowing.'

"I was struggling to breathe at that time because I was walking on my hands but I just remember looking up and seeing a crowd of about 20 people," Scott told AFP.

Nambucca Valley man Scott Doolan made it to the Base Camp of Everest in just over 10 days. Facebook

"Once I actually got there they all start cheering and that was pretty damn humbling.

During his ascent, Scott wore through five pairs of gloves, and the front wheels on his wheelchair broke.

"I was pretty devastated. I was just sitting by myself on a rock, thinking how am I going to do this now?

"We could have called it quits or found a way.

"The team tied a rope to the broken side of the wheelchair to stop it tipping, but negotiating the narrow and sheer paths became even more fraught."

Scott has since told media he has been airlifted from base camp to Kathmandu and been admitted to hospital. X-rays show he has suffered a stress fracture in his tailbone.

As for his next adventure, Scott says he is now contemplating swimming for Australia at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020.